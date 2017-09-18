Nas Wants To Date Nicki Minaj ‘Exclusively’: Why She’s Not Ready Yet

It’s been months since Nicki Minaj and Nas started hanging out, but their relationship still isn’t exclusive — and it’s because she’s not ready to take it to that next level, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Here’s why.

After back-to-back, difficult breakups from Safaree Samuels and Meek Mill, 30, Nicki Minaj, 34, is making sure to take things slow in her love life this time around. The rapper has been seeing Nas, 44, since the spring, but she hasn’t allowed things to get super serious in the months since. “They’re not exclusive,” source close to the 34-year-old tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Nas is definitely the one who has been doing all the chasing, and Nicki’s been making him chase her HARD, but he likes that. He loves a challenge, and Nicki is the ultimate challenge.”

The insider adds that Nicki and Nas started out strictly as friends, but after great persistence on his end, they turned into something more. “Now, Nas wants to step it up again,” the source reveals. “He really wants Nicki to agree to being exclusive, but she’s not down for a serious relationship at the moment. She wants to take her time, date around for a while, and focus on her music. As far as Nicki is concerned, Nas is a ‘friend with benefits,’ but he’s crazy about her. He’s thinking she’s wife material.”

Back in May, Nicki admitted that she and Nas had sleepovers together, but said that, at that time, they had not slept together yet. “I’m just chillin’ right now,” she explained. “I’m celibate. I wanted to go a year without dating any man. I hate men. But I might make an exception to the rule for him because he’s so dope.”

She hasn’t given us an update on whether or not she actually did give in to Nas, but the two definitely looked pretty intimate with one another at his birthday party last week!

