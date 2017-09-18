Michelle Rounds Autopsy Completed: Rosie O’Donnell’s Ex Had ‘No Sign Of Trauma To Body’

It’s going to be awhile before we learn what killed Rosie O’Donnell’s ex-wife Michelle Rounds. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details from the medical examiner that there were no signs of trauma to her body.

The mystery deepens into what the cause of death is for Rosie O’Donnell‘s ex-wife Michelle Rounds, 46. Her lifeless body was found insider her Windermere, FL home on Sept. 11, but an initial autopsy of her body hasn’t shows any physical signs of what could have killed the pretty red-head.”We have conducted an autopsy of Michelle Rounds and at this point the doctor has pended the case. Basically, what that means is the doctor is going to wait for lab and toxicology results before she makes a determination into the cause of death,” the Orange County, FL Medical Examiner shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com. Lab results can take weeks to come back, so we could be waiting awhile to find out exactly how she died.

While Rosie and Michelle’s mother both hinted at suicide as the reason she died so young, the M.E.’s office is still investigating that as a sad possibility. “What I can tell you is that there were no signs of any trauma to the body, however we have not ruled out suicide or any other possible causes. At this point I can’t tell you anything about body composition or where she was found inside the home,” they add. See pics of Rosie and Michelle in happier times.

So in other words, she didn’t shoot herself or do any form of physical self-harm that would have been obvious in the initial autopsy. Michelle had allegedly attempted suicide in Sept. 2015 while she and Rosie were in the process of divorcing by taking pain pills, according to TMZ. They reported at the time that the comedienne got wind of it and had someone call 911 and stayed on the phone with Michelle until paramedics got there and rushed her to a local Nyack, NY hospital.

Sadly, Michelle’s own mom seemed to hint that her daughter took her own life after news of her passing broke on Sept. 15, posting that, “If anyone would like to give to the National Suicide Prevention it would also be greatly appreciated. There are so many out there in this world that have demons that they think suicide is the only way out.” Rosie herself hinted the same thing, telling TMZ that, “I am saddened to hear about this terrible tragedy. Mental illness is a very serious issue affecting many families.”

