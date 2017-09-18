Is Travis Scott Rapping About Kylie Jenner On Metro Boomin’s Wild New Track ‘Blue Pill?’

Travis Scott has teamed up with Metro Boomin for ‘Blue Pill,’ and there’s one particular line that might make you think Travis is giving his GF Kylie Jenner a shout-out! Listen here.

“Call me up, when it’s over,” Travis Scott, 25, raps on Metro Boomin‘s “Blue Pill,” continuing, “In the hills, we get high.” It’s obviously a reference to Hidden Hills in California, where his girlfriend Kylie Jenner, 20, just happens to live!

As it turns out, the song was written back in 2014, and Metro previewed it at the Fader Fort/Converse Rubber Tracks event in Brooklyn, NY in December of that year. So even though the song didn’t officially get released until Sept. 17, Travis actually served the line way before he met Kylie! Sorry, Kylie/Travis fans — this one isn’t about her.

“Got a late birthday gift for all my supporters,” Metro tweeted on Sept. 17, and indeed, the track is fire. Hopefully Travis will write a real line dedicated to Kylie soon, but in the meantime, we’ll enjoy anything new that he gives us! Click here to see Kylie and Travis’ best pics.

Listen:

Check out more of the lyrics to “Blue Pill:”

We go up, in the valley

Where they spend mills, on the mayonnaise

Please, hurry up with my valet

Ain’t got no time, no time, no time

No time, no time, no time, no time, pop ’em all

You know, what up

Call me up, when it’s over

In the hills, we get high That’s why I’m floatin’ off that blue pill, blue dream

It got me like I-I-I-I-I (straight up!)

HollywoodLifers, do you think Travis will ever write a proper song about Kylie? Tell us if you love “Blue Pill” anyway!