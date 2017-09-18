Is Meghan McCain Replacing Jedediah Bila On ‘The View?’ Deal Close, Says Report

With the abrupt departure of Jedediah Bila from ‘The View,’ the show is suddenly in need of a conservative voice. Now Meghan McCain is reportedly in final talks join the panel and we’ve got the details.

This actually sounds like a perfect fit! With Jedediah Bila, 38, suddenly leaving The View effective immediately on Sept. 18, the show is barely into its new season and finds itself in need of a conservative talking head. Sen. John McCain‘s conservative pundit daughter Meghan, 32, just so happens to be in need of a job after abruptly quitting Fox News on Sept. 15. Now she’s reportedly in “late stage talks” to fill Jedediah’s seat on the panel according to CNN. They’re not the only outlet that seems to think Meghan is a shoe-in, as Entertainment Weekly reports that ABC has a short list of names and expects to name a new host “quickly,” adding that their source says they “wouldn’t be surprised” if Meghan is a top candidate.

The pretty blonde shocked Fox News viewers when she suddenly left the network on Sept. 15 without saying where she was going next. Meghan had been a contributor at the network since 2015 and co-hosted the show Outnumbered since Nov. 2016. In a series of tweets that morning she wrote, “I’m so thankful to @FoxNews for the chance to be on @OutnumberedFNC but I’m leaving to focus on other things. I have no doubt the show will continue to do well and wish all my friends and colleagues at the network nothing but success.” Hmmm….could “other things” be a newly open place on The View? Meghan would be a really interesting conservative choice, as she’s proven to be very anti-Trump while still holding down Republican values. See pics of Meghan, here.

Jedediah dropped her departure bombshell on Sept. 18, telling the audience “So, this is my last day at The View, and I want to thank these ladies. What you don’t know about these ladies is we’re really friends. I want to thank the viewers, even the ones who write the hate tweets.” What the WHAT?! Who quits on a Monday while barely into the show’s new season?

Some thought it might have been blowback after her tough interview of Hillary Clinton, 69, on Sept. 13 where she called the former Secretary of State and her new book What Happened “tone deaf” and accused her of holding back the Democratic party from moving forward by rehashing her unsuccessful 2016 run for president that ended up putting Donald Trump, 71, in the White House. So that was on Sept. 13. Two days later Meghan quit Fox News. Two days after that Jedediah was out at The View and Meghan is eyeing her next move. Things that make you go “hmmm.”

