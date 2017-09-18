VH1’s ‘Hip Hop Honors’ airs on Sept. 18, and will feature an EPIC performance from Mariah Carey. Ahead of the show, get your first look at Mimi belting out her hit ‘Honey’ right here!

Mariah Carey took the stage at the VH1 Hip Hop Honors on Sept. 17, and we’ll get to see everything that went down when the show airs on Sept. 18. That includes a performance from the honoree herself! The 47-year-old was joined by Jermaine Dupri and Da Brat for an epic rendition of the So So Def remix of the 1997 hit “Honey.” A sneak peek from the performance shows Jermaine and Da Brat performing in a convertible before the camera pans over to Mariah at center stage. Surrounded by a group of male dancers, Mimi belts out the track and commands the large crowd.

As always, Mariah looked stunning, wearing a black jumpsuit with majorly plunging neckline. Underneath, she wore a gold bra top, that helped cover things up a bit, but still allowed her to put ample cleavage on display. Meanwhile, her hair was styled in tight curls, with her bangs swept to the side, and her makeup was kept to a minimum. The singer is being honored for all the hip hop collaborations she’s been part of throughout her illustrious career.

Along with Mariah, fellow honorees include Martin Lawrence, Hype Williams, Jermaine and Master P. Last year’s honoree, Missy Elliot, kicked off the show with a performance, while Lil Kim also took the stage during the ceremony. Other performances included Fabolous, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Havoc, The Lox, Ty Dolla $ign and Xscape, while Tichina Arnold, Faith Evans, DJ Khaled and Timbaland served as presenters. You can see it all go down on VH1 at 9:00 p.m. ET on Sept. 18!