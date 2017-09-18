Ben & Lindsay Vs. Nicole & Keith: Emmys After-Party PDA Revealed — Who’s The Cutest Pair?

Hot Hollywood duos Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman and Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus flaunted major PDA at HBO’s Emmy Awards after-party, but which couple owned the night? Check out these EXCLUSIVE details and vote here!

The Emmys were a HUGE night for Nicole Kidman, who took home awards for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Movie or Limited Series and Outstanding Limited Series, and her husband, Keith Urban, was by her side all night long. After crying while Nicole accepted her honor, the country singer continued to shower his wife with love at the after-party. “Keith was doting on Nicole, being incredible sweet and caring,” an eyewitness at the bash tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He carried her Emmy throughout the party and made sure she was well taken care of. They snuck in a kiss before they walked into the party and never left each other’s side while inside.”

Nicole and Keith are known for packing on the PDA, but there was also a hot new couple who showed off their romance at the event — Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus. The Emmys were the pair’s first official event together, and they made it very clear that they were an item. “Ben and Lindsay were inseparable all night,” our eyewitness dishes. “She led him by the hand through the party and introduced him to everyone as her boyfriend. You could tell she wanted him to feel comfortable with all her friends. Ben was very sweet, letting Lindsay have the spotlight, and he was incredible supportive all night. She never took her hands off of him once.”

Alright, now that you have the details and have seen the photos, we have to know — which couple do you think owned the night? Vote right here:

HollywoodLifers, who do you think was the cuter Emmys pair? Were you surprised that Ben took Lindsay as his date?