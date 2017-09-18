Kylie Jenner Flies Across The World To Support Travis Scott: I Won’t Miss A Show

Talk about committed to a relationship! In the season finale of her reality show, Kylie Jenner demands to be flown to Houston so she can catch Travis Scott’s show! Read on!

Missed the season finale of Life of Kylie?! Don’t panic! We’ve got you covered! Head here to check out our recap in its entirety! However, something else happened following Kylie Jenner, 19, and Jordyn Woods‘, 19, trip to Peru that we HAVE to discuss! After flying out of South America, the show’s curvaceous star demands that their private plane not go directly back to LA. Instead she asks her momager Kris Jenner, 61, to drop her off in Houston so she can catch her BF Travis Scott‘s, 25, show! Check out loads more pics of Kylie and Travis right here!

After their South American adventure, Kylie asks her mother if rerouting the plane would be a problem. You know, just flying a few thousand miles in another direction! Kris at first refuses, stating she wants to go home. But the youngest Jenner sister is persistent! “‘Cause I’m gonna miss his show!” she protests. Finally the Kardashian matriarch caves and they head for Texas. “She’s my baby. I’m trying to be a good mom. This is my last one. This one’s gonna kill me.” Flying across the world to catch a show? Kylie sounds more committed to Travis than ever!

Real fans know the gorgeous media maven is basically a fixture at Travis’ shows! On Sept. 8, Kylie squashed breakup rumors when dropped by his set at Day N Fest in Anaheim, CA. And she was difficult to miss in her stunning laced-up pants and tummy-teasing crop top at Travis’ London show alongside sis Kendall Jenner, 21, and Bella Hadid, 20 on July 8! Well, they say music is the language of love!

