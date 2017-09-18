Kevin Hart Gushed Over Married Life & Swore Off Strip Clubs 1 Day Before Sex Tape Scandal

Just one day before news about Kevin Hart’s alleged ‘sexually suggestive’ video with another woman went public, he gushed ALL about married life to reporters. Watch here.

Reporters hounded Kevin Hart with questions about his favorite Atlanta strip clubs on Sept. 15, and in response, he vowed his faithfulness to his wife, Eniko Parrish. “I am a married man and I love to go home,” he told TMZ. “When I’m here, I don’t even know what [a strip club] is. Life before I was married was no life at all. I have no idea what that is.” The timing of this Q&A was interesting, as just 24 hours later, Kevin took to Instagram to publicly apologize to Eniko and his kids for making a “bad error in judgement.” It was soon revealed that a woman had an alleged “sexually provocative” video of the comedian, and was threatening to release it if she didn’t pay him big money.

“I put myself in an environment where only bad things can happen and they did,” Kevin said in his video. “Doing that, I know I’ve hurt the people closest to me, who I’ve talked to and apologized to — my wife and kids. It’s a s***y moment. It’s a s***y moment when you know you’re wrong and there’s no excuses. At the end of the day, I’ve just simply got to do better.” Eniko has yet to publicly comment on everything that’s happening, but she was photographed out on Sept. 17, still wearing her engagement and wedding rings from Kevin.

The FBI reportedly has the suspect who they believe is attempting to extort Kevin in custody, although it’s still unclear whether or not their suspect is the actual woman in the alleged video with him, or if there’s a separate person who filmed the alleged tryst. The investigation is ongoing.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kevin cheated on Eniko?