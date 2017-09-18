Kailyn Lowry ‘Blown Away’ By How Much Chris Lopez Has Bonded With ‘Lo’ — He’s A Doting Daddy

While Kailyn Lowry’s baby daddy, Chris Lopez, used to be ‘adamant’ about wanting nothing to do with their son, we exclusively learned he’s completely changed his tune! In fact, he’s totally embracing his new dad role!

Looks like Kailyn Lowry, 25, finally got her wish! Ever since she got pregnant with baby number three, she had been hoping the father of her child, Chris Lopez, would step up and be the father she knew he could be. However, time and time again throughout her pregnancy, her ex-fling constantly disappointed. Even after baby “Lo” arrived, Chris was still keeping his distance in many ways. But now that their child is over one month old, Chris is finally embracing fatherhood and making the Teen Mom star majorly proud in the process. Click here to see adorable pics of celeb dads bonding with their children.

“Kailyn is blown away by how much Chris has bonded with his son, and how close they have become,” a source close to Kailyn told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Throughout Kailyn’s pregnancy, Chris was adamant that he wanted nothing to do with the baby, but he’s done a complete 180, and it’s clear that he’s absolutely smitten.” Proving just how present of a dad Chris has become, Kailyn shared a rare pic of the father and son playing together on Sept. 9. The little cutie, whose name has yet to be revealed, was born on Aug. 5, and it seems Chris has since had his whole world turned upside down — but in the best way of course! And he’s apparently taking his parenting responsibilities very seriously.

“Chris is being a real hands-on dad, he’s changing diapers, feeding, and bathing his son, which gives Kailyn some well-deserved and much needed down time,” our insider explained. But not only is Chris getting along beautifully with his baby boy, he and Kailyn — who were super close friends before she got pregnant — are also in an excellent place. “Kailyn’s getting on really well with Chris now too, and he’s been spending a lot of time at her house,” the source added. At the same time however, they’re keeping the past in the past! “There’s definitely no chance of them hooking up again, they both agree that’s best left in the past.”

Either way though, it’s clear baby Lo has two parents who love him very much. He also has two caring brothers, as Kailyn’s the proud mom of older sons Lincoln Marshall Marroquin, 3, and Isaac Elliot Rivera, 7. Now we’re just dying to find out what name baby Lo will have — hopefully Kail will announce soon.

