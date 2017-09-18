Justin Bieber Is Bigger Than Ever Showing Off Bulging Biceps & Pecs In Sexy Shirtless Pics

Yowza! Justin Bieber is looking positively delicious lately with his super ripped body. We’ve got his shirtless pics where he’s flaunting his bulging muscles that you’ve got to see.

Why wear a shirt when Justin Bieber‘s body is a work of art! The 23-year-old showed off his best bod yet on a shirtless trip out in West Hollywood on Sept. 17. He treated fans along Melrose Avenue to his bulging pecs and super toned torso and of course the paparazzi was on hard to capture every second of his hotness. Since he doesn’t have any of his numerous tattoos on his upper right arm, his bulging biceps were on full display. We know he loves intense workouts like boxing, and boy is it paying off! He is positively drool-worthy and we’re so glad he gave the world tickets to his gun show!

Wearing just a pair of black shorts, his newest tattoo can be seen just above his left knee that reads “Better at 70.” He explained the curious new art on Instagram, saying that “I look back at a lot of things in my life, mistakes, insecurities, and although I have felt I’ve wasted a lot of time it also makes me want to be better faster! For me personally I want to work everyday to be BETTER AT 70.” Well, keeping in such amazing shape is definitely going to get him there in a healthy way! See pics of Justin’s sexiest looks, right here.

Ever since cancelling the remaining 2017 dates of his Purpose World Tour back in July, the Biebs has never looked happier. He had been working nonstop on the road for almost 18 months and now he’s just kicking back and enjoying life. He was later seen at a skateboard park showing off his skills on pipe ramps and he worked up quite a sweat! His chest was positively glistening, showing off his shiny hot bod and making the blonde hair that he’s growing out look high and spiky. Oh Justin, please never stop your hatred of wearing shirts!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Justin’s body is the best it has ever looked?