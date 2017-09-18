‘Counting On’ Recap: Wedding Planning Makes Joy Duggar Super Stressed: I Need ‘Help’

With the big day 4 weeks away, the pressures of planning a wedding in 2 months REALLY started to get to bride-to-be Joy Duggar! So much so, she almost broke down in tears on the Sept. 18 episode of ‘Counting On.’

Wedding planning is apparently NOT all it’s cracked up to be! For Joy-Anna Duggar, 19, fans learned during the Sept. 18 episode of Counting On, that while the bride-to-be and her soon-to-be husband, Austin Forsyth, 23, can’t wait to be man and wife, they could definitely do without the whole wedding thing. In fact, Joy even called the whole process “overrated” during the couples’ cake tasting! Seemingly getting a little sassy, Joy truly showed her frustration when she said, “I don’t know, I don’t care!” to Austin when he asked her what cake she liked best. Yikes! Click here to see pics of the Duggar fam.

We totally don’t blame Joy for being so stressed though. After all, before she and Austin tied the knot in May of this year, the teen had a lot going on. Not only were she and Austin trying to fix up their future home (in less than four weeks), but she also had to deal with bridesmaid dresses, cake testings, and wedding dress shopping. To put things into perspective, Austin told cameras that if their house wasn’t finished in time for the wedding, he “didn’t know” what he and Joy would do. He suggested sleeping outside in a camper.

At the same time though, Joy admitted she wasn’t too worried about the house. “As long as I get to marry him, I can live anywhere,” she said with a smile. When it was time for the lovebirds to design and taste their wedding cake, Joy could NOT make up her mind about what she wanted. The whole affair was almost painful to watch. She was completely indecisive, asking Austin what HE wanted every step of the way, constantly replying that she “didn’t know” what she liked best. “What do you want? It’s your cake,” Austin said at one point. “It’s OUR cake,” Joy quickly responded.

Trying to decide on bridesmaids dresses was not much better. Luckily though, Joy had help from her mom as well as a bunch of her sisters. The clan gathered at Jessa Duggar Seewald‘s, 24, house to look up various designs online. However, Jessa could instantly tell Joy was not enjoying the process at all. “I can tell she’s feeling overwhelmed,” Jessa said to the cameras. And that’s when she offered to take some of the responsibilities off of Joy’s plate for her.

Jessa ended up volunteering to take care of the groomsmen’s attire, giving Joy one less thing to think about. “I don’t even know how to do this stuff,” Joy said, getting emotional. “That’s why I need your help.” In the end though, we know everything turned out just fine for Joy and Austin’s special day. And now the duo are expecting their first child together! Clearly they couldn’t WAIT to get married!

