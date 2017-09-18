Jordan Fisher Reveals The Toughest Part About ‘DWTS’ Rehearsals & Gushes Over Lindsay Arnold

Are you rooting for Team #FishUponAStar? Jordan Fisher admits in our EXCLUSIVE interview what he’s struggling with the most these first weeks of ‘DWTS’ training and what makes Lindsay Arnold the best partner!

Jordan Fisher, 23, is just one of many celebrities hitting the dance floor for season 25 of Dancing With the Stars, which premieres Sept. 18. Even though Jordan has a background with dance because of his roles in TV musicals and on Broadway, he’s unfamiliar with ballroom dancing! Rehearsals haven’t been easy for him either! “I think the toughest part thus far for me is to put myself in a position where I am OK with not being great at it at first,” Jordan told HollywoodLife.com. “Every week we’re going to be doing a different style, which for me, is a style that I’ve never done before — tango, foxtrot, Viennese Waltz, jive, whatever that is, I’ve never done these before so I have to be OK with not being great at it at first.”

Jordan is paired with pro Lindsay Arnold, 23, this year, and he’s found just the right partner for his DWTS journey. “Lindsay is incredible,” Jordan continued. “I definitely have the best partner. She’s just figured out a way with her vet on the show to cultivate the perfect rehearsal environment. She’s fun, she’s so truly herself, and kind and warm. I’m going into this process with no ballroom experience. I’m going into a room with a complete pro who is going to teach me how to do this for 15 million people every week. That should be a super scary thing! I am a perfectionist. I want it to be the best I can possibly do and the best thing people can potentially see. That could go a handful of different ways, but we really have fun, because she has allowed the space and the rehearsal environment to be a safe place. I can learn, I can fail, I can make mistakes, I hopefully can get better and grow.”

During the show’s Sept. 18 premiere, Jordan and Lindsay will be doing a tango to Shawn Mendes’s song “There’s Nothing Holding Me Back.” Dancing With the Stars season 25 will air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

