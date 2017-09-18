Jessica Simpson Wishes Husband A Happy Bday In Sexiest Way: Showing Off Her Butt, Of Course

If Eric Johnson wasn’t already having the best birthday ever, wife Jessica Simpson sealed the deal! Jessica posted a risqué pic from Eric’s birthday party that has to be seen to be believed.

Jessica Simpson, 36, not one for subtlety, expressed her excitement over husband Eric Johnson‘s 38th birthday by dropping it low at his party. Oh, and posted a pic of the whole thing on Instagram. The fashion mogul’s followers were treated to a photo of her down on all fours in front of her clearly delighted husband with her butt in full view. Whatever Jessica’s doing on the ground caused her shorter than short, ruffled skirt to ride all the way up, and she didn’t really give a damn. She was wearing nothing but a lacy, black thong underneath, and she knew she looked awesome!

She captioned the pic “38 IS GREAT 🍻#IAMSOHOTFORYOU” so it clearly wasn’t a wardrobe malfunction. She’s obsessed with her hot husband and wants him to know it! Eric was obviously thrilled with his wife’s present, stretching out his arms in the Leo “king of the world” pose with a beer stein in each hand. Dude’s living the dream right now. On closer inspection, it appears that the couple are celebrating his birthday at a beer garden, and that Jessica’s sexy ruffled dress is a beer maiden costume. Lucky guy!

Jessica and Eric tied the knot in 2014, and three years later they still have no qualms about sharing intense PDA. They’re constantly making out on Instagram, expressing their undying love for each other — and even doing Fifty Shades of Grey-themed photoshoots! How sexy is that? We can’t wait to see what Eric does/wears for Jessica’s birthday.

