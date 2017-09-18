This is BAD! Hurricane Maria has been upgraded to a Category 5 storm and is heading for a direct strike on Puerto Rico. We’ve got details on what the island is doing in preparation of near certain devastation.

This is one of most dangerous hurricane seasons ever, as yet another Category 5 storm has developed as Hurricane Maria is barreling straight towards a direct hit on Puerto Rico with winds over 160 mph. Just earlier on Sept. 18, the storm was only clocking winds around 90 mph but in a matter of hours morphed into a mega-storm that nearly all forecasters are calling “extremely dangerous.” It is expected to make landfall on the island nation on the morning of Wed. Sept. 20 and has already wreaked havoc on the Caribbean island of Dominica, where it made landfall on Monday night causing massive flooding and widespread destruction.

The island is still dealing with the after-effects of Hurricane Irma, which just grazed the Puerto Rico as a Category 5 monster, causing flooding and wind damage, as well as killing at least three people without even making landfall! Late on Sept. 18, President Donald Trump, 71, issued emergency declarations for the U.S. territory as well as the U.S. Virgin Islands ordering “federal assistance to supplement the response efforts of the territory.” See pics of Hurricane Maria.

Puerto Rico hasn’t had a direct hit from a Category 5 hurricane in over 100 years, but their leaders say they’re ready to take it on. “The government is prepared,” Gov. Ricardo Rosselló said via Facebook, “and we ask of the citizenship preparation, attention, and action” adding that the country has already set up shelters to hold 68,000 people, and up to 125,000 if things get really bad.

Already pictures are popping up on social media of residents and business owners boarding up their buildings and shoring up as much as they can while they brace for the inevitable flooding and wind destruction. Since residents already battened down the hatches for Irma less than two weeks ago, many still have leftover supplies of water, gas tanks, canned food and other items they ended up not using last time around.

Winds picking up in #Dominica ahead of approaching #HurricaneMaria winds of 130mph currently… source; RT pic.twitter.com/cwOOlq5FzH — ((((Hawks)))) (@rhollister57) September 19, 2017

HollywoodLifers, do you think Hurricane Maria will turn out to be even more destructive than Hurricane Irma?