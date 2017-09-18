How To Dress Sexy Like Khloe Kardashian & Jennifer Lopez In Pieces That Cost As Little As $15

Stars like the Kardashian and Jenner sisters, Jennifer Lopez, Chrissy Teigen, Selena Gomez and many more love this super affordable clothing brand — get expert tips on dressing like a celeb on a budget below!

Naked Wardrobe is a super affordable and super trendy clothing line loved by a TON of celebs. Sisters Shida, Shideh and Shirin Kaviani are the owners of the brand and are spilling their tips and tricks EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com readers! We asked the sisters, How do you suggest wearing the crazy sexy Naked Wardrobe outfits as a “normal person” since most of us don’t look like Khloe Kardashian or Jennifer Lopez?! “Really the celebrities are wearing NW like the rest of us, as normal, everyday wear,” they said. “NW is meant to be sexy, rich and comfy all at the same time. It can be worn to work in the AM and straight to dinner in the PM. We have even seen girls at the gym in our clothes!”

Here is what the girls recommend to style yourself like a Kardashian: “They keep it simple and sexy, showing off their best assets. The part of you that makes you feel the most confident — focus on that. It’s all about simplicity and embracing your curves — our goal is to make it effortless to do that.” As far as fall trends, “We are very excited to see color back again. Jewel tones! There is also a sporty vibe this fall where we are seeing a lot of track pants and lots of camo. We also have to mention how obsessed we are over our faux furs! They are going to definitely be a thing for fall!”

Even if you feel like you aren’t “perfect” like a celebrity, you can wear anything you want. “The three of us are different shapes and sizes, and we really put that thought into our brand. We wear the same dress in different sizes and feel confident, and we hope everyone else does too.” Naked Wardrobe has dresses, body suits, leggings, jumpsuits and so much more. Pieces are totally affordable — some things are even on sale for under $15! Jennifer Lopez’s white dress below is a NW mini dress!

HollywoodLifers, are you going to dress sexy like Khloe Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez this fall?