HBO Emmys Party: Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman’s Major PDA & More Post-Show Pics

Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and the rest of the gorgeous stars of HBO capped an epic Emmys night by slaying the red carpet at their annual Emmys party.

The beautiful women of HBO’s Big Little Lies all showed up to the 2017 Emmys in Los Angeles on Sept. 17th, and of course they all went out to celebrate the show’s success at the HBO’s Emmys after-party… and you would too if you were on the hottest show on TV. Hosted by Stephen Colbert in the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the 2017 Emmys honored all the biggest accomplishments in television for the year. After all the stunning gold trophies are handed out, well then it’s time to party! Check out these gorgeous gowns.

Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, and the rest of the big stars on the hottest cable network, all showed up to blow off some steam after a possibly stressful but definitely entertaining show broadcast across the world. Nicole’s husband, Keith Urban, showed just how proud he was of his wife for winning the Lead Actress in a Drama award by giving her a big kiss on the cheek at the bash. In case you have never won an Emmy while starring in a show for HBO, let us clue you into the place to have your picture taken with your new decoration for your fireplace mantle: The HBO Emmys after-party, of course!

While Hulu’s show The Handmaid’s Tale won the most award of the night, HBO still racked up a number of awards, and the stars made various memorable speeches. The HBO Emmys party has amazing food, dancing, and was the perfect place for celebs to celebrate!

