Halle Berry dared to bare at the ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ premiere! The gorgeous actress strutted her stuff in a sheer gown that totally showed off her incredible butt. This may be her sexiest look yet!

Can you believe that Halle Berry is 51 years old? Halle put girls half her age to shame with this dress she rocked at the Kingsman: The Golden Circle premiere in London on September 17. Halle strolled the orange carpet looking like a million bucks in a black, sheer gown layered over a skimpy bodysuit. When she turned around, she gave everyone an eyeful of her incredible figure. That bodysuit didn’t cover all of her body, if you know what we mean! Scroll down for pics of Halle’s amazing dress — and even more amazing butt!

This look is all sorts of sexy, and we’re obsessed! Halle’s gown was made of sheer, swiss dotted tulle decorated with large, burgundy velvet flowers. The flowers cover the halter neck bodice and her chest from what appears to be extra sheer fabric. When she turns around, the dress is incredible. The dress accentuated her long, lean legs and tight butt, and she was proud to show it all off. Though full full butt wasn’t on display, the bodysuit showed off a fair amount of skin. While this seems like kind of an out-there outfit, it totally works.

Now that we think about it, Halle’s A+ Kingsman premiere look is basically the modernized version of her iconic gown from the 2002 Academy Awards. When Halle took home the Best Actress award for Monster’s Ball, she wore a dress that would become one of the most famous in Oscars history, a burgundy satin ballgown bottom, with a tight, transparent top. The dress was particularly scandalous at the time because it was clear that she wasn’t wearing anything underneath the top; only vines and flowers covered her breasts and midriff, and that skirt was cut low. She rocked it 15 years ago, and she’s rocking it just as well (or better!) today!

Kingsman: The Golden Circle premieres September 22 in the US.

