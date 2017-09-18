Farrah Abraham’s Newly Rejuvenated Vagina Crashes Site As 70k Viewers Rush To Watch

It seems pretty damn unbelievable, but a whopping 70,000 people attempted to check out Farrah Abraham’s newly touched-up vagina when it was shown online. In fact, so many people tuned in, that the website briefly crashed!

Farrah Abraham had her vagina rejuvenated in August, and she debuted it to the world on a website called CamSoda on Sept. 13. You may be wondering — who in the world would want to tune in for that? Well, 70,000 people, apparently! As thousands continued to log on to see the Teen Mom OG star’s new look, the website crashed completely, and CamSoda’s IT department was sent into a frenzy as they worked to get things up and running again. Farrah was reportedly paid a significant amount for her appearance.

Of course, the reality star is no stranger to showing off her body to the world. In 2013, she made a sex tape with James Deen, and she raked in almost $1 million for the film. She’s also had a number of plastic surgery procedures before the vagina rejuvenation, including breast augmentation and rhinoplasty. Her August surgery also included a butt tightening. Oh, and if you’re wondering what a “vagina rejuvenation” is, an insider explained it to RadarOnline: “The [internal] procedure is performed with a wand that is inserted and moved back and forth to tighten the walls of the uterus. It is beneficial for sexy, so you’re no wide. It also helps with moisture and lubrication.” Meanwhile, the external rejuvenation is meant to make the vagina look more youthful.

Despite major criticism over all the work she’s had done, Farrah has viciously defended herself against the haters. “I clearly know my self and I know it was right,” she said in 2012. “I chose the right time and the right place, the right person, the right doctor, and I’m around the right people. So I am happy with what I did.”

