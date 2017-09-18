Eric Bolling & Wife Adrienne ‘Crushed’ & Demand Answers After Son’s Tragic Death

There are still so many questions surrounding the death of disgraced Fox commentator Eric Bolling’s son Eric Chase Bolling Jr.. Nearly two weeks after the 19-year-old was found dead in his bed, there are still no answers. Now, Eric Sr. is determined to get some.

Former Fox News correspondent Eric Bolling Sr. and his wife Adrienne Bolling are beside themselves about their son's death. Eric Chase Bolling Jr. was found dead in his bed on Sept. 8 with nothing to determine how he died. No suicide note, no drug paraphernalia, nothing. Eric Sr. is getting more and more desperate for answers, and he's determined to get some soon.

“Eric and his wife Adrienne are crushed over the loss of their son Eric but that has not stopped them from struggling to find answers for the cause of the tragic death,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Eric has been overwhelmed by all the love and support from family, friends and strangers around the country. However, he is not satisfied with all of the questions he still has surrounding his son’s passing.”

TMZ reports that Eric Jr. was absolutely distraught after reports that his dad sent photos of his genitalia. As a matter of fact, Eric Sr. found out about his son’s death just 2 hours after he officially left Fox. However, Eric isn’t buying the idea that this could have been a suicide. “Eric refuses to believe his son would take his own life so he is demanding to get to the truth of the sad situation,” said the source. We certainly hope he gets his answers soon so he can begin to heal.

