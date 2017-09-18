Eniko Parrish Wearing Wedding Ring In 1st Photos After News Of Kevin Hart’s Alleged Sex Tape

One day after Kevin Hart apologized to his wife amidst reports that an alleged ‘sexually suggestive’ video of him may be leaked, Eniko Parrish was photographed wearing her wedding ring from the comedian.

Eniko Parrish, 33, has kept quiet about rumors that her husband, Kevin Hart, filmed a sexually provocative video with another woman, but she still managed to make quite a statement while taking her dog to the animal hospital on Sept. 17. Just hours after Kevin took to Instagram to issue a public apology to Eniko and his kids, the 33-year-old was photographed still wearing her massive engagement ring and wedding ring on her left hand. Eniko was dressed in a camouflage sweatsuit and tight white t-shirt for the outing, wearing minimal makeup and putting her baby bump on full display. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FIRST PHOTOS OF ENIKO AFTER KEVIN’S SCANDAL.

On Sept. 16, news broke that a woman was threatening to leak this sexually suggestive tape of Kevin if he didn’t pay her millions of dollars. The FBI reportedly has the suspected extortionist in custody, however, it’s not known if their suspect is the woman from the video OR a different person that filmed the alleged act, according to TMZ. Kevin has not said whether or not he is the man in this video, but his emotional Instagram apology was interestingly posted right around the same time that this story went public. The comedian has been open about how he cheated on his first wife, Torrei Hart, but has said he’s grown up a lot since then, and has vowed to be faithful to Eniko.

The alleged video allegedly shows Kevin and an unidentified woman getting cozy in the club. Then, the footage allegedly cuts to two people in ‘sexually suggestive’ positions on a bed, although it’s unclear who the people are, TMZ reports. “Someone tried to set Kevin up in a failed extortion attempt,” Kevin’s rep confirmed. “As law enforcement is involved, we cannot comment further as it could affect the investigation.”

