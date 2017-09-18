Kevin Hart’s Wife ’Absolutely’ Refuses To Talk Divorce After Sex Tape Scandal, Source Claims

If you thought Kevin Hart’s pregnant wife Eniko Parrish would be bolting after this wild sex tape scandal, you thought wrong. A source revealed that there is ‘no divorce talk,’ and she’s totally ‘behind’ her man.

Eniko Parrish, 33, stepped out wearing her wedding ring just one day after news broke that there may be a sex tape of her husband Kevin Hart, 38, and another woman. Now we know that it wasn’t a mistake or an oversight, but a statement. A source told People on Sept. 18 that Eniko isn’t planning to leave Kevin in the wake of infidelity reports. As a matter of fact, she has his back now more than ever. Click here for pics of the duo.

“There is absolutely no divorce talk,” said the insider. “She obviously knows about the cheating allegations. To her, Kevin is a great husband. Eniko is aware that Kevin has been accused of being a ladies’ man. She doesn’t care. He is her husband and he always comes home to her.” It turns out that she’s mad that someone tried to extort him, way moreso than being mad at him for what he’s accused of.

“Despite Kevin’s well-known affection for the ladies, he loves his family, and his wife is behind him with the extortion case,” explained yet another friend of Eniko. “That kind of thing comes with the territory, and he will do everything to beat it. The legal issue seems to be more important to the family than any sexual gossip that goes along with it.” We’re glad Eniko is staying strong throughout the drama, and hopefully it will be proven false so she can continue to support Kevin.

