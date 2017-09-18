When Trump Retweeted A GIF Of Himself Assaulting Hillary Clinton, It Was An Attack On Women

Donald Trump retweeted a nasty GIF of himself knocking down Hillary Clinton with a golf ball, and that’s not ok. Not only is it not presidential, but it’s also disrespectful to every woman in America.

Violence against women is not a joke. It’s a serious, serious problem that affects almost one in four women in the US. Advocating violence against a former political opponent, who is also a woman, is also not a joke. It’s rude, nasty and it’s potentially life-threatening for Donald Trump’s target, Hillary Clinton. There is not line that Donald Trump will not cross — racism, nepotism, promoting Trump businesses for financial gain, lying daily. But, one of his most frequent and favorite activities is to verbally and emotionally assault women. Now, Hillary Clinton is literally in his line of attack, again. Just check out the doctored video that he retweeted on September 17, of himself knocking her down flat with a flying golf ball in the back.

When the President of the United States chooses to show himself assaultly a woman, it sends out a whole lot of messages and none of them are good for you or any other woman in America. First of all, he’s telling men everywhere, that it’s okay to hit a woman. Remember — he’s the president and he sets an example around the globe. Here in the U.S., nearly 25% of women have reported experiencing domestic violence, committed by a spouse or boyfriend, and three women are killed every day on average as a result of domestic violence. In fact, nearly 40% of women and girls who have been murdered, died at the hands of their husbands and boyfriends. This is no joke.

“I’m outraged about the video. It’s exactly the wrong kind of leadership, when we are fighting everywhere against the epidemic of violence against women,” Cheryl Thomas, the Executive Director of Global Rights For Women, tells Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s very discouraging to see this leader of the most powerful nation on earth either joking about or encouraging violence against women.”

Now, aside from the fact that boys and young men may now think that it’s literally okay to throw balls at women — you can bet that this GIF is circulating through schools and college campuses — Trump is literally also saying that it’s A-Okay to attack Hillary Clinton.

His tweet “encourages violence against Hillary, specifically, as well as against women in general,” points out women’s rights attorney Lisa Bloom, to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “All it takes is one deranged follower to go after her. When you’re the President of the United States and you have a huge following — some of them very angry and many armed — you could set off one person, who could harm her,” warns Bloom. She points out that Trump has a history of inciting violence, from encouraging his followers to beat up protestors at his rallies to telling police to rough up suspects, to repeatedly refusing to forcefully condemn violence caused by white supremacists. So, his Hillary tweet can’t just be shrugged off.

You can’t underestimate how Donald Trump’s repeated insults towards women, including this gif, send a message that it’s fine to disrespect women around the globe. For those of you who may have forgotten, Trump has barely made it through a week without a sexist insult. He called Morning Joe host Mika Brzezinski ” low IQ” and”crazy” and tweeted that she was “bleeding badly from a facelift”– it was a lie. He complained that news anchor Megyn Kelly had “blood coming out of her eyes” and “wherever” after she questioned him during a GOP debate. He called Hillary Clinton “disgusting” for having to pee during a commercial break during a debate. He insulted the looks of GOP presidential candidate Carly Fiorina and then Ted Cruz’s wife, Heidi. He has called Rosie O’Donnell “fat,” “ugly,” and a “slob,” called Miss Universe Alicia Machado “Miss Piggy,” and then, of course, there was the “p*ssy grabbing” video. And that’s far from all.

What’s also incredibly discouraging to groups who have worked to prevent violence against women, is that the U.S. has been a world leader in making the planet safer for women. “It’s distressing and embarrassing,” explains Cheryl Thomas to HollywoodLife.com. “The U.S. was first to open a shelter for battered women and to pass a federal law against violence against women. It’s been our signature human rights issues.” Donald Trump is sending a “powerful message to other countries that violence against women is acceptable,” agrees Shelby Quast, Director at Equality Now‘s North America office. “We have to call out his behavior so it doesn’t feel normal.”

That’s right, readers. Remember, it’s NOT normal for a president to be mocking and humiliating women, even if one of them was a political rival. And yes, not all of you may love Hillary, but if Donald Trump feels that he has the right to symbolically physically attack her, then millions of men will feel equally empowered to potentially attack you. So, raise your voices and stand up for your rights to be treated with respect, especially by your president.

