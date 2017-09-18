‘Dancing With The Stars’ Premiere — Meet The New Cast: LIVE BLOG

It’s Season 25 time! ‘Dancing With The Stars’ returned with a bang on Sept. 18 — follow along to meet the cast and see the early frontrunners!

Cheryl Burke & Terrell Owens started off the night with the Cha Cha to “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg” by The Temptations. “You really got the party started. It was full of fun, full of energy…but you gotta watch your feet,” head judge Len Goodman said. They got a 15 out of 30.

Next, Debbie Gibson & new pro Alan Bersten did the Foxtrot to “Lost in Your Eyes” by Debbie Gibson! “Lovey, dovey, dreamy. You were in tune with each other…wonderful chemistry….watch your arms…arch your back to keep that lovely frame,” Bruno Tonioli rambled on! They got a 17 out of 30.

Then, PLL star Sasha Pieterse & Gleb Savchenko did a Cha Cha to “Like That” by Fleur East. Her parents were professional ballroom dancers! “Someone is feeling pretty fierce! You know your body, you moved your body so well. You bring in sexiness but also technique and that’s really important..you are on the right track,” judge Carrie Ann Inaba said. They got an 18!

Since there are so many dances in this premiere, only one judge gets to speak after each dance. and Julianne Hough is skipping this season!

Drew Scott & Emma Slater did a Foxtrot to “Our House” by Madness. “Drew, if you were a house, you’d be a fixer-upper. You made a humungous mistake…work on more finesse,” Len said. They got a 16!

Barbara Corcoran & Keo Motsepe did a Salsa to “Money Maker” by Ludacris featuring Pharrell. “Keo, darling, she can shake her money maker! You have to make sure to maintain that bite…the intentions were good but the execution needed more attack,” Bruno said. They got a 14…a 4 from Len! Even my husband screamed, “that is unheard of!”

Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold did the Tango to “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” by Shawn Mendes! “That was so good! This is week one! What I move about you most is the way you lead her…you were in control from the moment it began to the moment it ended…so much swagger!” Carrie Ann screamed! They got a 22 out of 30, the highest score of the night!

Nick Lachey & Peta Murgatroyd did a sexy Cha Cha to “Come Get It Bae” by Pharrell Williams. “You went for it, all or nothing, which I admire…well done!” Len said. They got an 18.

Nick’s wife Vanessa Lachey & Peta’s husband Maks Chmerkovskiy did a Cha Cha to “Woman” by Kesha featuring The Dap-Kings Horns. “That was a yummy mummy! That was a proper Cha Cha Cha…wonderful variation. Wonderful to see on week one. You gotta maintain this,” Bruno said. They got a 21!

Frankie Muniz & Witney Carson did a Foxtrot to “Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles. “There was something so beautiful about that performance. That is what our audience falls in love with.. a little stiff in the legs but well done,” Carrie Ann said. They got a 19!

Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev did an intense Tango to “So What!” by P!nk. “You gotta stop looking down! Come on out and sizzle! Well done,” Len said. They got a 20!

Derek Fisher & Sharna Burgess did a Salsa to “Basketball” by Kurtis Blow. It was amazing! “What a great number! You took center stage and you were commanding it. But you need more snake-y, round hips…but great,” Bruno said. They got an 18!

Victoria Arlen & Val Chmerkovskiy danced a Cha Cha to “Born Ready” by Disco Fries featuring Hope Murphy. “Wow, that was the most joyous performances I’ve ever seen. Your balance was incredible. Your leg action was so crisp and clean. it was better than some other people tonight! I can’t wait to see what the next 10 weeks has in store!” They got a 19!

Finally, Lindsey Stirling & Mark Ballas did a Cha Cha to “Don’t Worry” by Madcon.

