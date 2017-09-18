21 Times Hottie Celebs Have Instagrammed From Bed

Beauty sleep is all the rage! Several of the hottest A-list celebs are taking to Instagram while posing in the comfort of their beds. Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Justin Bieber and many more stars are turning up the heat before pressing snooze!

Celebrities are getting more comfortable with their fans than ever before, all thanks to social media. A-listers love to share glamorous red carpet pics with their adoring followers, but some are taking a more low-key approach while taking to Instagram on their off-days. Kendall Jenner, 21, found a way to have the best of both worlds, by sharing a drop dead gorgeous snap of herself in bed on Sept. 8, while clad in the black high-low gown she wore to The Daily Front Row’s Fashion Media Awards. Her gorgeous sisters Kylie Jenner, 20, and Kourtney Kardashian, 38, have also slayed the game while sharing sizzling pics in bed. Kylie even went make-up free for one chic selfie!

Kourtney has been turning up the heat majorly on the gram, last sharing a photo of herself posing in bed on June 22. The reality star captioned the jaw-dropping pic “couldn’t resist,” and we’re guessing her beau Younes Bendjima was drooling out there somewhere after seeing her sun-kissed gams. Celebs are continually switching it up: some post the hottest selfies ever wrapped in sheets while others just like to keep it simple. For example, Chrissy Teigen with John Legend totally defined couple goals while chilling in bed together ahead of the 2017 Met Gala.

Blac Chyna, Elizabeth Hurley and Amber Rose are just a few of the other Hollywood hotties who have jumped on the trend. Chantel Jeffries also looked stunning while laying in bed topless in Miami on July 21. Even Mariah Carey had a blast while Instagramming from bed with her precious kids Moroccan and Monroe, while Snooki looked positively blissful as she cuddled with her adorable son Lorenzo. Whether posing in their coziest pajamas or wearing nothing at all, this IG trend is here to stay!

