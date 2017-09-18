Beyonce, Kailyn Lowry & More Of The Wildest Pregnancy Announcements Of 2017

While Beyonce may have dropped the biggest baby bombshell of the decade, plenty other celebs, like Kailyn Lowry & Serena Williams, also had shocking pregnancy news. See who had the most surprising reveals of 2017 here!

Who can forget when Beyonce, 36, announced via Instagram back in February that not only was she pregnant, but that she and husband JAY-Z, 47, were expecting TWINS? Yep, the internet basically shut down. “We would like to share our love and happiness,” Beyonce captioned the explosive post. “We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.” The pic Beyonce shared was just as wow-worthy as her announcement too, as it showed the singer surrounded by flowers, wearing a veil, and caressing her large baby bump. SO epic. Click here to see adorable pics of celeb moms with their kids.

Kailyn Lowry‘s, 25, pregnancy announcement was also a jaw-dropper, especially because fans speculated way before the Teen Mom star ever officially revealed the news. In fact, she ended up coming clean earlier than she had planned because the rumors were getting out of control. What’s even more shocking about her surprise third pregnancy though, was that she refused to comment on the child’s father for months. Crazier still, fans suspected she had cheated on her ex Javi Marroquin with the baby’s dad, due to the suspect timeline of her pregnancy. Adding to the shock-factor, Kailyn had previously been told by doctors she’d probably never be able to conceive again. Talk about drama!

Another memorable pregnancy announcement of 2017 was when Serena Williams, 35, accidentally posted a photo of her sizable baby bump on Snapchat — and she didn’t even realize until it was too late! The news was dropped SO casually in fact, that it almost seemed like a joke. “On social media you press the wrong button and…30 minutes later I missed 4 calls and I’m like, ‘That’s weird,’” Serena told Gayle King while speaking at a TED conference in Vancouver just days after her pregnancy reveal. “I have this thing where I’ve been checking my status and taking pictures every week to see how far along I’m getting… I’ve been so good about it, but this was the one time it slipped.” Nonetheless, fans were ecstatic that the tennis star and her fiancé Alexis Ohanian, 34, were expecting!

Other notable baby announcement moments were when Kensington Palace tweeted that Kate Middleton, 35, and Prince William, 35, are pregnant with their third royal baby; when 19-year-old Joy-Anna Duggar shared she’s expecting her first child with her husband-of-four-months; and when Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Akins announced that they were expecting TWO babies — one they adopted and one biological — all in the same post. SO precious! Click through our above gallery to read about even more wild reveals.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — which celeb pregnancy shocker surprised you the most? Who do you think will be pregnant come 2018?