Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott, & More Celebs Caught Grabbing Their Lover’s Derrieres

Don’t you just love when Hollywood’s hottest couples get hands-y in public? Stars like Kanye West, Travis Scott, and Danny Amendola have all copped a feel at their lady love’s behinds and we’ve got the epic photos!

It’s time to play the celeb a**-grab game! Your favorite stars aren’t afraid to grab a handful of their partner’s booty, and they certainly aren’t shy when it comes to copping a feel in public! Remember that time Kanye West, 40, turned up the heat with Kim Kardashian, 36, on the 2015 Grammys red carpet? The rapper grabbed a hold of Kim’s famous booty with two hands, as he pulled her in for a kiss — all of this for the cameras, of course! And, fast-forward to the 2017 ESPYs, where Patriots wide receiver, Danny Amendola, 31, snuck a booty-grab in a photo with his girlfriend, Olivia Culpo, 25. See those epic moments and more in our attached gallery!

New couple — Kylie Jenner, 20, and Travis Scott, 25 — wasted no time revealing their PDA. Back in May 2017, Travis let the world know that Kylie was all his when he grabbed both of her butt cheeks while out in LA together. She wrapped her arms around the rapper while they stood in front of a black vehicle. Then, there was Tom Brady, 40, and Gisele Bunchen‘s 2017 Met Gala PDA moment.

The 5-time Super Bowl champ and the catwalk killer hit the red carpet for the big event — which they co-hosted back in May — and Tom got a handful of Gisele’s behind. He grabbed her booty with one hand when they posed for the cameras and no one was complaining. In an interview with Vogue, Tom even said that Gisele’s embroidered cutout gown by Stella McCartney, with a low back, was “bootylicious” and we couldn’t agree more! Gisele even told the mag ‘s André Leon Talley, 67, that her sexy look was all for her man. Talk about relationship goals!

