Carson Daly’s Mother Sadly Passes Away From A Heart Attack At 73

Carson Daly’s beloved mother, Pattie Daly Caruso, has tragically died of a heart attack, according to her family. Pattie was 73 years old when she suddenly passed away on September 17.

Pattie Daly Caruso, a respected TV interviewer and Today show anchor Carson Daly‘s mother, suddenly died of a heart attack in her Palm Desert, California home early Sunday morning. The breast cancer survivor was 73 years old. Pattie’s family released a statement confirming her tragic death, stating, “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our mother, wife and grandmother, Pattie Daly Caruso. She passed away peacefully on Sunday. Kiki, as she was known to her grandchildren and many others, touched so many lives with her kindness, her giant spirit, and her love of life. She will be terribly missed by her family and the world, but her spark will shine for eternity.”

Pattie spent 25 years interviewing public figures and celebrities on her local television show, Valley Views. She became a massive media force, beloved for her vivacious interviews and fearless reporting. She interviewed everyone from Donald Trump, to Arnold Palmer. Pattie also co-founded the Media Maven nonprofit, and served on the advisory board for Palm Springs Women in Film and Television. Carson’s Today show colleagues announced the sad news on the September 18 show.

“We’re sorry to start this hour with some sad news. Our thoughts and our prayers are going out to Carson and his family over the sudden passing of his mom, Pattie,” Savannah Guthrie said. “What a devoted and loving son Carson is. And Pattie was just a force.” Matt Lauer gave his condolences, as well. “We want to just say, Carson, we are so sorry. Our thoughts are with you and your family.”

Pattie is survived by Carson, husband Richard Caruso, daughter Quinn Daly, and five grandchildren. May she rest in peace.

HollywoodLifers, our thoughts are with Carson and his family during this difficult time.