Cara Mund: New Miss America Reveals She’s Grateful For Those Who Doubted Her — ‘It Pushed Me’

Cara Mund knew that some people doubted she’d become Miss America growing up, but she didn’t listen. The newly-crowned Miss America 2018 told us how she’s ‘grateful’ for the push to succeed!

Cara Mund, 24, didn’t always have support behind her. The new Miss America says that the road to success and the crown featured some doubters along the way! But it’s not like she paid them any mind. In fact, having people who didn’t think she could achieve her dreams “pushed her” to succeed! Cara told HollywoodLife.com about how the people who doubted her made her want to be Miss America even more! Listen to the podcast HERE for Cara’s full interview!

“Even when I wanted to go to Brown University, my guidance counselors at the time kind of questioned if I could do it,” Cara told us. “I look back and I’m not upset about it, because I think if I walked in and said, ‘I want to go to an Ivy League school! And I want to become Miss America!’ they probably would think I was crazy. But I had that dream and I made it come true. I’m actually really grateful for those that questioned my ability, because I think it pushed me.”

Go, Cara! She did go to Brown University, and graduated in 2016 with a degree in Business entrepreneurship. As if that weren’t a great enough of an achievement, she’s also planning on going to law school after her year being Miss America 2018 is over. Her ultimate goal is to become North Dakota’s first female governor, and we have no doubt that she’ll conquer that dream, too. Cara told that she hopes that seeing Miss America become governor encourages more young girls to get involved in politics. “That would be great if that’s what comes out of it,” she said. “I think even just pursuing the education that they want [is important].”

HollywoodLifers, are you excited that Miss North Dakota became Miss America? Let us know!