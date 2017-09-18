Rita Ora Looks Red-Hot Showing Off Her Moves In Avicii’s ‘Lonely Together’ Video

Surprise! Avicii’s music video for ‘Lonely Together’ dropped today, Sept. 18, and Rita Ora looks totally stunning in a red outfit and matching lipstick. Watch her serve some seriously sexy dance moves!

Avicii and Rita Ora are a match made in heaven! The Swedish DJ and producer recruited the British songstress for “Lonely Together,” one of the songs of the summer, and now they’re keeping the magic going with a new visual for the hit. Watch the “frozen”-style video above!

Rita Ora delivers sultry dance movies in the video, looking amazing in a fire-engine red outfit and coordinating lipstick. (It’s safe to say that red is her color!) The video is entertaining even when the focus isn’t on Rita, as other actors take us through various everyday scenes with a frozen twist. You’ll see what we mean! Click here to see more of Rita Ora’s hottest pics.

The “Lonely Together” visual was directed by the very talented Levan Tsikurishvili. “It was such a big honour to create this beautiful piece for Avicii and Rita Ora,” he said in a press release. “It has been an amazing fun process in many ways — I loved the idea of playing around with the ‘frozen’ world. What I would do if I could freeze the world — imagine one day if you really could do that, what would you do?” So cool!

“Lonely Together” appears on Avicii’s new EP AVĪCI (01), which also features collaborations with AlunaGeorge and more. Be sure to check it out if you haven’t listened yet!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the video for “Lonely Together?” Tell us if you love it!