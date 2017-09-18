Ariel Winter is a red carpet PRO and she knew exactly how to avoid a wardrobe malfunction at the Emmys on Sept. 17! See pics of the star in her sexy dress below!

Ariel Winter is no first timer. The Modern Family star hit the Emmy Awards red carpet on Sept. 17 and knew exactly how to pose. Her super sexy dress featured high slits up both legs, but there was no malfunction in sight thanks to her expert posing! “I was just looking for something different. I loved it and thought it was a beautiful dress,” Ariel told PEOPLE on the red carpet. “I usually do cleavage and not legs so I decided to switch it up!” Ariel avoided a malfunction but, unfortunately, her Modern Family co-star Sarah Hyland suffered a very minor one — when her Spanx peeked out of a stomach cut out on her Zac Posen dress. It did not take away from her GORGEOUS look, though!

Ariel finished off her Emmys look with black Nudist Platform sandals by Stuart Weitzman and Neil Lane Vintage Couture Diamond and Platinum Stud Earrings and Diamond and Platinum Bands. Her hair was slicked back, styled by Charles Dujic, who used Marc Anthony hair products. He told us about the inspiration: “Ariel’s look was decided after seeing her dress — it has a high collar that wraps around and fastens at the nape of the neck, very intricate with gorgeous bead work, so we opted for simplicity with her hair as a good balance to the fashion. I wanted to do something that would give an overall compliment to the finished look, while keeping it fresh and modern. We ultimately opted for sleek, straight and tucked back with texture on top.”

HollywoodLifers, are you glad Ariel Winter’s red carpet look at the Emmys?