Ann Dowd Wins Best Supporting Actress In A Drama Emmy: 5 Things About Talented Star

The competition for 2017’s Best Supporting Actress in a drama series may have been the most competitive of the night! We seriously loved ALL of these incredibly ladies and their amazing performances. With heavy hitters like Uzo Aduba, 36, for Orange is the New Black, newcomer Millie Bobby Brown, 13, crushing it in Stranger Things, Ann Dowd, 61, and Samira Wiley, 30, dazzling in The Handmaid’s Tale, Chrissy Metz, 36, melting our hearts in This Is Us, or Thandie Newton basically stealing every scene she’s in, in Westworld, it was almost too hard to pick. Unfortunately, the rules of the show say someone has to win and since last year’s champ, Maggie Smith’s show, Downton Abbey, is no longer on the air — the academy chose Ann! Not familiar with Ann? Well you should be! As she said in her emotional acceptance speech,“I’ve been acting for a long time. That this should happen now — I don’t know the words.” Here is some more info about Ann you need to know. Check out the hottest, sexiest most jaw dropping red carpet pics from the Emmys right here!

Ann graduated from DePaul University’s Theatre School in 1982 and went on to appear in multiple Chicago plays throughout the ’80s. She started her television career in 1985 with a role in the television movie First Steps. Ann went on to carve out an incredible career as a character actress in supporting roles for films like Green Card (1990), Philadelphia (1993), The Manchurian Candidate (2004) and Side Effects(2013). This is actually her third Primetime Emmy nomination. She previously received one for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her role on The Leftovers. Unfortunately, she lost to another “Handmaid’s Tale” co-star, Alexis Bledel. She was born on Jan. 30, 1956, in Holyoke, Massachusetts and is one of seven children. Her father passed away when she was a senior in high school. She is married to and frequently collaborates with, Lawrence “Larry” Arancio, a writer and acting chair for the CAP21 program.

Although Ann was well deserving, Millie definitely had her share of supporters as one of TV’s breakout stars of the year due to her electrifying portrayal of Eleven on Netflix’s sci-fi hit Stranger Things. Millie, the youngest actress ever nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, was one of 20 first time Emmy nominees. On the other end of the spectrum is, Taylor Swift squad member, Uzo, who has already won twice in 2014 and 2015 for her role as Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren.

Ann Dowd’s reaction to winning an #Emmy is just amazing pic.twitter.com/Lma4o1KRxO — Page Six (@PageSix) September 18, 2017

