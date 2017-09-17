Real Madrid Vs. Real Sociedad Live Stream: Watch The La Liga Match Online

After leading Real Madrid to victory in the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo will sit out this game against Real Sociedad. The Sept. 17 match kicks off at 2:45 PM ET, so don’t miss it!

For Real Madrid fans, it was great to see Cristiano Ronaldo back in action. The 32-year-old was back in his team’s kit, hitting the field to take on Cyprus’s APOEL Nicosia FC in the opening round of the 2017-18 Champions League. However, with that fun over, Ronaldo’s back to riding the bench as he still has one match left on his 5-game La Liga suspension. So, while the rest of Los Blancos will head to Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian, Ronaldo will stay at home.

It only took Ronald twelve minutes to score in his return to Real Madrid. After connecting with a cross from Gareth Bale, 28, Cristiano just did what comes natural to him: score. A simple boot put the ball in, and Real took a 1-0 lead. At minute 51, Cristiano doubled the score with a converted penalty kick. Serio Ramos, 31, scored at the 61st minute to put Real over, 3-0. To no one’s surprise, Real kicked off their run to a consecutive Champions League title with a defining win.

If there was anyone who was glad to see Ronaldo back on the field, it was Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane. “He is very happy to be back playing, it is what he likes, what he wants to do more than anything else. We are happy to have him back, physically he is very fit, and mentally with all that has happened, all the talk, he is very good,” the 45-year-old coach said ahead of the game against APOEL, according to ESPN FC. “I always prefer to have him with us, nothing more. We cannot talk about dependency, what I want is for all the players to be available for the coach. Cristiano does not bring just goals, he is an important member of the squad. He is a leader, who always wants to win, and transmits that to all the others.”

Ronaldo got slapped with the 5-game ban after putting his hands on a ref during the first game of the Spanish Super Cup. After his appeal was rejected, Ronaldo had no choice but to sit out the start of the (domestic) season. He will be eligible to play in Los Blancos’ match against Real Betis on Sept. 20. If Real’s match against APOEL was any indication, La Liga will see a hungry, fierce Ronaldo blow off the doors when he is finally unleashed.

Are you eager to see Ronaldo play in la Liga again, HollywoodLifers?