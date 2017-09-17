New England Patriots Vs. New Orleans Saints Live Stream: Watch The NFL Game Online

Shockingly, both the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots kicked off their seasons with a loss. Who will win when these teams face off on Sept. 17 at 1:00 PM ET? Tune in to find out.

Tom Brady, 40, has never been 0-2. It’s unlikely that the New England Patriots, after their fourth-quarter collapse to the Kansas City Chiefs, are going to allow the New Orleans Saints to make history. However, anything could happen in this season of the NFL. The Saints might take their loss to the Minnesota Vikings as motivation to do the impossible. Or, Tom will come back with a vengeance and smoke the Saints. There’s really only one way to find out the fate of these two teams – and that’s by watching every second of this game.

Tom was held to 16-for-36 for 267 yards, which would be fine if not for the big fat goose egg in the Touchdown column. Brady, who broke the record for most wins in the NFL in 2016, came away with a bad loss. “I think you’re always trying to make improvement in every area,” he said ahead of this game, per ESPN. “What you are in September is different than what you’re going to be as the season goes on. You’re trying to see where your deficiencies are, and you’re trying to make improvements.

“Obviously, what we did the other night is not good enough by any means, in any particular phase of the game, at any position. When you get outscored by 21 points or outgained by 200 yards in the fourth quarter, there’s a lot of things that need adjusting. Hopefully we can identify those things as quickly as possible and gain confidence in what we’re doing so we can go out there and execute well and play well against a very good team.” Well, about the “very good team” thing – Drew Brees, 38, did throw for 291 yards on 27-of-37 with 1 touchdown. That didn’t do much to light up the scoreboard, as the Vikings walked out with a 29-19 win.

However, the Saints might just make history, as the Patriots are hit with some high profile injuries. Don’t’a Hightower, 27, and Danny Amendola, 31, are expected to be out for this game, according to ESPN. Will these two stars’ absences give the Saints a chance to slow down a Patriots squad hellbent on revenge? Probably not. This is Tom Brady, after all.

Who do you think will win this game, HollywoodLifers? Will the Patriots win another Super Bowl this year?