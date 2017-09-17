Philadelphia Eagles Vs. Kansas City Chiefs Live Stream: Watch The NFL Game Online

The Kansas City Chiefs are riding high after giving the New England Patriots a rare loss. Can they keep it up when they meet the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 17? Kickoff is around 1:00 PM ET so tune in to watch!

Beating the New England Patriots at Foxborough, especially when Tom Brady’s team is coming off a Super Bowl win, is not a rare feat. Yet, that’s what the Kansas City Chiefs did in the first week of the 2017-18 NFL season. Now, the Chiefs head home to meet the Philadelphia Eagles, who are coming off their own Week 1 win. One of these teams will remain undefeated at the end of this match. Will it be the Chiefs, with rookie sensation Kareem Hunt, 22, leading the attack? Or will Carson Wentz, 24, help his Eagles soar?

Though Kareem fumbled his very first NFL carry, the Willoughby, Ohio native made up for it during the rest of the game against the Patriots. He ran for 246 yards from scrimmage, the most any NFL player made in his debut since the 1970 merger, according to ESPN. He also scored three times – once on a carry, twice catching a pair of bombs thrown by quarterback Alex Smith, 33, who became the first QB to pass for 300-plus yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions against Patriots coach Bill Belichick, 65.

“To start on your first carry like that and have it go like that, it would be hard to overcome for a lot of guys,” Alex Smith said afterward, per ESPN. “I thought it was awesome coach coming right back to him. There was a good chunk there where we were going as Kareem was going. He was really a big chunk of the offense tonight. For a young guy, we put a lot on him, in all facets of the offense tonight, and he was able to handle it.” The Chiefs easily handled the Super Bowl champs, winning 42-27.

The Eagles were able to handle the Washington Redskins, scoring their first win over Washington since 2014, according to Philly.com. “We’ve been talking all week about kind of getting the monkey off our back down here against the Redskins, particularly on the road,” coach Doug Pederson, 49, said. “We haven’t done so well, last year. All week we kept talking about it and talking about it.” Well, the time for talk is over. It’s gametime!

