Chelsea Vs. Arsenal Live Stream: Watch The English Premier League Game Online

It’s time for a London derby, as two of the biggest clubs in the English Premier League battle on Sept. 17. Arsenal takes on Chelsea at 8:30 AM ET so start the day with some soccer!

After suffering a shocking loss to Burnley FC at the start of the 2017-18 English Premier League season, Chelsea has returned to form, dispatching all opponents. As the Blues begin their march to the top of the table, Arsenal looks to rebound after taking a pair of early losses. It’s Arsene Wenger, 67, versus Antonio Conte, 48, in an exceptional example of English soccer, so fans better kick off their day by watching every second of this game.

Following that season-opening loss, the Blues have bounced back to perfection. They took out Tottenham Hotspur, blanked Everton and went 2-1 over Leicester City. On top of that, Chelsea kicked off their 2017-18 Champions League with a 6-0 demolishing of Qarabag FK. While Chelsea is in third place in the EPL (behind Manchester City and Manchester United) it won’t be long before they’re on top, especially if they continue to play like this.

Chelsea’s Cesc Fabregas expects this match against his former team to be quite the challenge. “We are just focusing on Arsenal now which is a tough, tough game on Sunday,” he said after Chelsea’s trouncing of Qarabag, according to the Daily Star. “We have seven games in 21 days, that’s not what we are used to from last year because the Champions League is in the middle and last year it wasn’t there. We have to be on top, and as the coach says eat well and sleep well, and try to recover well for Sunday.”

Well, if Sesc needed some good news, he got it when Michael Oliver was named the ref for this match. Arsenal has lost their last five visits to Stamford Bridge, but their record is even worse when Michael is the main ref, per The Mirror. The Gunners have only won 4 of the last 19 games with him in charge. Uh-oh. If Arsenal walks out of Stamford with another loss, can fans legitimately blame it on the ref? Maybe. Remember, Arsenal defeated Chelsea for both the FA Cup and the Community Shield. Perhaps they can defy the odds again?

Who do you want to win this game, HollywoodLifers? Do you think Chelsea will go back-to-back at Premier League champs?