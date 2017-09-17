4 Times Tiny Kept It Real About Plastic Surgery — Booty Implants, Eye Color Changing & More

Tameka Harris has always kept it 100 when it comes to her going under the knife. Be it about her butt implants or getting some lipo, see all the times Tiny kept it real about getting plastic surgery.

All this talk of Tameka “Tiny” Harris’s plastic surgery came courtesy of Wendy Williams, 53, as the talk show host brought up Tiny’s booty while beefing with T.I., 36. Wendy tried to throw some shade towards the 42-year-old singer by pointing out Tiny’s butt implants, but news alert: that’s no big secret. In fact, Tiny actually admitted to undergoing the implant surgery on The Wendy Williams Show. During a March 2014 episode, Wendy flat-out asked if Tiny’s butt was natural or “bought.”

“It’s a lil bought,” Tiny said, according to Life & Style magazine. “And my boobs’ are bought. I’ve always had a lot of boobs, you know, after three babies, they sag.” If Wendy thought that by bringing up Tiny’s booty was a way to score a blow on T.I., it clearly failed since Tameka owned the surgery (and to getting breast augmentation) to Wendy’s face three years ago. Someone better check the tapes.

Wendy’s not the only one who has gone after Tiny over plastic surgery. In August 2016, after the birth of Heiress Harris, Tameka shared a picture of posing with a pair of packets of Flat Tummy Tea. “Post baby body is still in progress but @FlatTummyTea has helped me whip my body back into shape!” However, some trolls filled the comment sections with accusations that she underwent a tummy tuck. Tiny clapped back, according to Sandra Rose, entering in the comment section to tackle her haters. “Y’all dumb hoes keep taking about a tummy tuck. I had a tuck in 2011 so It’s the same stomach [you have] been seeing for 15 years and four babies later.”

Tiny wasn’t camera shy when she appeared in a couple videos for Dr. Ayman Shahine of NY Beauty Surgeon, uploaded to YouTube in 2016. Tiny said she was visiting the doctor to get some lipo done, as Dr. Shahine’s website claimed the Xscape singer had work done “many years ago by Dr. Jemmerson in Atlanta.” Dr. Shahine said that Tiny was “a great intelligent patient who followed all her post op instructions” to give her the curves of her killer body.

Perhaps the most startling of Tiny’s plastic surgery procedures is what she had done to her eyes. Tiny had her eye color changed from brown to light gray. “They are ice gray. That’s the color I purchased,” she said while discussing the procedure in 2014, according to ABC News. She had to travel to Africa to get the surgery done because such an operation is illegal in the United States. “They go into the eye and they make a little slit,” she said. “They take an implant and it’s folded up. They open it [and] spread it over your eye. I looked into the mirror [after the surgery] and I was like, ‘They are amazing, I love them.'”

Check out the gallery above, HollywoodLifers. What do you think about Tiny’s plastic surgery?