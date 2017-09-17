‘This Is Us’ Cast Is Goals At The Emmys: Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz & More

The ‘This Is Us’ cast usually has us all crying, but tonight they have our jaws dropping with their fabulous Emmys fashion! From Mandy Moore to Chrissy Metz, check out the ‘This Is Us’ cast looks!

While the cast of This Is Us has us on the edge of our seats about so many unanswered questions from Season 1, the one thing they aren’t holding back on is their fashion! Nominated for ten Emmys, the This Is Us cast members brought their fashion A-game to the Emmys, with the ladies of the Pearson fam looking especially excellent. First on the carpet was fan-favorite Chris Sullivan, who showed up in a purple bow-tie and top-hat and teased what’s to come in Season 2, which starts on September 26. Click here to see the Best Dressed from The Emmys.

Sterling K. Brown arrived wearing a gorgeous tux, while his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe, stunned in a Melissa Masse yellow, high-low gown. “I feel fantastic. I get a chance to be with my beautiful wife. I get a chance to share this moment with my amazing cast. What’s better than this?” Sterling said when asked about his Best Actor in a Drama nomination. His on-camera mom, Mandy Moore, looked equally as fabulous, stunning in a black and white gown topped with a popping magenta lip.

Mr. Jack Pearson, played by Milo Ventimiglia, showed up without his signature beard, but still looking dapper in his bow-tie and suit by Ralph Lauren! The second of the BIG THREE is Chrissy Metz and she absolutely dropped jaws in a lace navy gown. Chrissy’s on-screen bro also looked smokin’ in a tux with his gorgeous fiancé Chrishell Stause.

Not only did the This Is Us cast kill it on the carpet, but the Stranger Things kids were on-point with their colorful style, as were the stars of black-ish!

HollywoodLifers, who was your favorite, best-dressed cast tonight at the Emmys? Let us know!