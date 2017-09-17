Stephen Colbert has never been a shy one — and at the Emmys, that was no different. During one pre-taped skit, he got completely naked.

“Have you ever questioned the reality of your existence?” Westworld‘s Jeffrey Wright asked Stephen Colbert, who was wearing only a bow tie, in a skit during the 69th annual Emmy Awards. “Everyday since November 8,” he responded, naturally staying with the theme of the night. The Emmys may be all about TV, but the Emmys were more about politics than anything.

Westworld is of course one of the most nominated shows of the year with 22 nods, so it was definitely deserving of its own sketch. However, people weren’t really expecting the nudity — but no one seemed to mind! In Westworld, women are usually reprogrammed while they’re naked, so why not Stephen be? At one point, he even panned down and showed off his incredible abs, and from the back, his butt.

We should have known the scene was coming. While promoting the Emmys on The Talk this week, he admitted he actually bronzed his back side for a skit. “I wish it was a 22-year-old guy who’s nude, but it’s me,” he said, insisting he wasn’t kidding — and clearly he wasn’t!

“We are in negotiations with CBS right now — because CBS has got the Emmys this year— about how much of my butt we can show. Because evidently, and I did not know this, you cannot show butt crack on broadcast television,” he said. “I said, ‘Wait a second, I don’t even get to show my butt crack after getting totally naked? Do you know how much bronzer was rubbed on my body? Do you have any idea how intimate I have known my makeup lady? We’ve worked together for 20 years, we’ve never been more intimate than this week.'”

Well it definitely got a ton of laughs. HollywoodLifers, did you love the sketch?