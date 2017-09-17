Stephen Colbert Disses Trump at Emmys: If He’s Just Won One, He Wouldn’t Have Run For President

Stephen Colbert kicked off the Emmys by savaging tearing into Donald Trump. After mocking the president’s television obsession, Stephen pointed the finger at the Emmys, saying Trump wouldn’t have run had he won one!

When it came to celebrating television’s biggest night, the 69th Annual Emmy Awards needed one of the biggest names in late night to lead the way, especially with Donald Trump, 71, as president. Stephen Colbert, 53, kicked off the Sept. 17 awards show in the best possible way – with a song and dance number! After a opener about how “Everything Is Better On TV,” which featured a cameo from Chance The Rapper, 24, Stephen entered the stage to turn the focus away from television to one of television’s biggest fans: Donald Trump.

“The biggest TV star of the last year is Donald Trump. He’s the biggest star – and Alex Baldwin, obviously,” Stephen said. “You guys are neck and neck…and you’re up against a lot of neck.” Yikes. Early in his monologue, Stephen pointed out that the leader of the free world seems to be obsessed with his television, saying that “no one has time to watch that much TV, except for maybe the president, who seems to have time for that sort of thing.” Stephen waved to the camera and said he couldn’t “just wait for the TV.”

“We all know the Emmys mean a lot to Donald Trump. He was nominated multiple times for Celebrity Apprentice. But he never won. Why didn’t you give him one?” said Stephen, who pointed out that had Donald won, he probably wouldn’t have run for office. In fact, Stephen even played a clip from the presidential debate when Hillary brought up how Donald said the Emmys were rigged because he didn’t win. “Should have gotten it,” then candidate-Trump said. Yikes. “But he didn’t,” Stephen said, “because unlike the presidency, Emmys go to the winner of the popular vote.” Boom. Mic drop.

Stephen gave a preview of the Emmys on Sept. 12, revealing what will – or specifically, what won’t — be seen during the show. “I shot a piece already where I was buck naked and they said, ‘You can’t show your butt,’” Stephen told HollywoodLife.com’s sister site Variety during an Emmy pre-show extravaganza. “I said, ‘What? This is the 21st Century.’ I’m very butt positive. Why can’t I show my butt? Just a little bit of butt crack. How does that hurt anyone?”

Say no to crack, Stephen. The Late Show host also let slip who’s going to take home an Emmy this year – everyone. “It’s an incredibly fun show to go to every year — if you win. If you lose, it’s an enormous waste of time,” he said. “We want everyone to have fun, so everyone will win the Emmy this year.” Well, everyone except the President. It’s a little too late for that.

What did you think about the start of the 2017 Emmy Awards, HollywoodLifers? Thumbs up or thumbs down?