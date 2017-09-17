9 Most Shocking Emmy Moments Ever: Gwen Stefani Flubs Stephen Colbert’s Name & More

The 2017 Emmy Awards are upon us, and there’s bound to be something crazy that goes down! In honor of the big night, look back at some of the most shocking moments in the show’s history right here.

Gwen Stefani, 47, was presenting the award for Outstanding Variety Series with Adam Levine at the 2014 Emmy Awards when she suffered a MAJOR onstage flub. Stephen Colbert’s show The Colbert Report won the honor, but when Gwen announced the winner, she pronounced it as the COLBORE Report. YIKES! Adam quickly stepped in to correct her, and luckily, Jimmy Fallon hopped onstage to take some attention off the No Doubt singer. “She said it wrong, so there must be a mistake!” he joked, stealing the award from Stephen. Colbert poked fun at the flub during his show that week, and even Gwen played along by joking about it during a subsequent appearance on Chelsea Handler’s show. All is forgotten — sort of!

That same year, Bryan Cranston and Julia Louis-Dreyfus provided another epic Emmys moment. In case you forgot, Bryan briefly played a love interest for Julia on Seinfeld back in the day, so fans were super excited to see them reunite to present an award at the Emmys years later. It was later in the night that they got everyone talking, though: When Bryan presented Julia with the Lead Actress in a Comedy honor, they celebrated the big moment with a KISS!

