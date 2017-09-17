Selena Gomez Cheers On Her ‘Biggest Supporter’ The Weeknd While Dancing At His Concert

The Weeknd stood by Selena Gomez’s side during her scary kidney transplant, and she made sure to return the love! As Abel performed in Philly, Selena cheered her bae on, dancing and having a blast!

It’s nice to see Selena Gomez, 25, cut loose and have some fun, especially after making the startling confession that she underwent a secret kidney transplant. Thankfully, Selena had The Weeknd, 27, to help her get through that horrifying ordeal, and she showed some support for her “biggest supporter” by cheering him on during his Sept. 16 concert at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. While The Weeknd was wooing the City of Brotherly Love, his love was spotted dancing and feeling herself during the show. How sweet!

Selena was able to get through this health scare primarily due to the kidney donated to her by her BFF, Francia Raisa, 29, but also because she had Abel helping her along every step of the way. “Abel has been one of her biggest supports. She had been traveling with him on his tour and he was off during her surgery and right after during her recovery,” a source told PEOPLE magazine. “He’s been very caring and it’s meant a lot to her to have him by her side.”

📹 | Selena dancing to I Feel It Coming at The Weeknd's concert pic.twitter.com/RGxo1rYO43 — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSourceMP4) September 17, 2017

In fact, The Weeknd has been Selena’s “rock” over these past few months, and don’t think she hasn’t noticed. Abel’s behavior has “proved his loyalty a hundred percent,” a source close to Selena EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. In addition to caring for her and being emotionally available for Selena, the insider said that Abel’s “transparency” has helped take a huge load off of her mind. Selena never has to worry about “his intentions,” the source says, and that’s one less thing she had to deal with while trying to survive her medical scare.

After seeing how The Weeknd stepped up to help take care of Selena, is it any surprise that she’s willing to take her relationship with him to the next level? The two have moved in together (albeit temporarily), as Selena and Abel are sharing a New York City apartment while she films a movie in the Big Apple. If that wasn’t evidence that these two are getting serious, they actually started a family together – by adopting a dog! The two were spotted visiting a pet store on Sept. 2, and they adopted a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel puppy. Enter Charlie, who was last seen making a meal out of Abel’s shoes. Hopefully, the Weeknd was able to find a new pair of kicks before his Philly concert.

