Priyanka Chopra Looks White Hot In Shimmering Balmain Gown At Emmys

Once again, Priyanka Chopra won the fashion game at the 2017 Emmy Awards. The ‘Quantico’ beauty wowed in a white mermaid gown on the red carpet. Is there a look Priyanka can’t pull off? NOPE!

Priyanka Chopra was absolutely stunning at the Emmy Awards, held live from Los Angeles on Sept. 17. The TV star walked the carpet at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles and turned heads while doing so. She was wearing a skin tight white Balmain gown, adorned with crystals. Her full, feather skirt train was AMAZING.

The Pantene spokesperson wore her hair in a sleek ponytail by hairstylist Danilo. It was super shiny and not a hair was out of place! Her makeup was also amazing. She wore a deep berry lip and a bold, red eye. Her makeup was done by Pati Dubroff, who used Laura Mercier, Glossier, and Sisley Paris products. She looked absolutely stunning, and of course, posed to perfection on the red carpet!

We have missed Priyanka! It’s been a while since her last big awards show appearance — about 9 months! Just days after suffering a scary concussion on the set of Quantico in New York City, the actress stunned on the red carpet in a peach outfit at the People’s Choice Awards in January. A few weeks earlier, she slayed at the Golden Globes in an embellished gold gown. We love her carpet looks! Quantico will return to ABC for season three soon!

For now, take in this perfection:

