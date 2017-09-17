Nick Jonas & Demi Lovato Gush Over Selena Gomez After Her Brave Kidney Transplant Reveal

Sometimes heroes don’t wear capes! Selena Gomez just opened up about her kidney transplant, and she’s inspired so many celebs with her strength. Nick Jonas and Demi Lovato couldn’t help but gush over her!

Selena Gomez, 25, surprisingly revealed why she went MIA this summer with a heartbreaking confession. Due to her battle with Lupus, the singer was forced to undergo a kidney transplant to improve her overall health. Now, more celebs are coming forward to commend her bravery and to show their support after the extremely tough life experience she just went through. “I was as surprised as everyone else when I woke up and saw her Instagram,” Nick Jonas, 25, sweetly said on SiriusXM’s Hits 1 on Sept. 16. “But wow, just incredible. And the strength she’s shown through all that’s amazing and inspiring. And I’m pumped for her. I’m happy to see that she’s doing well, it seems, and that she was able to get the surgery. And her friend helping her was a beautiful thing, so it’s all amazing.”

Demi Lovato, 25, also gushed over her friend at the Grammy’s Museum, when asked what she’s learned from Selena after her surprising reveal. “She is very strong and she’s recovering, from I heard a kidney transplant, so maybe it would be something about strength,” she said. Selena received her new organ from one of her best friends, The Secret Life of the American Teenager actress Francia Raisa, 29. Francia was spotted out for the first time since the news broke on Sept. 16, on-set while filming Grown-ish. Selena recently thanked Francia for her selflessness via Instagram, writing, “She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much.”

Katy Perry, 32, showed her support to the songstress by sharing the message, “Love your heart and authenticity” on Sept. 15. Lady Gaga, 31, also chimed in with her own words of encouragement. “Prayers & love to @selenagomez you are a warrior princess. What an inspiration,” she wrote. Selena made her big reveal with a heartfelt message on social media, alongside a picture of her and Francia holding hands and smiling after the life-saving procedure. Everyone is coming forward to praise Selena’s bravery, including her loving beau The Weeknd, 27, who is right by her side.

Demi via Instagram story (mariaindxb) pic.twitter.com/AZDnAWgRpX — Demi Lovato News (@justcatchmedemi) September 16, 2017

