Millie Bobby Brown Looks Like A Gorgeous Princess In Tulle Ball Gown At The Emmys

On a scale of 1 to 10, Millie Bobby Brown’s dress at the 2017 Emmys earned…an ‘eleven!’ The ‘Stranger Things’ star ruled the red carpet in a gorgeous gown that made her look like she stepped right out of a fairy tale!

Forget the Upside Down. Stranger Things’s Millie Bobby Brown seemed like she just arrived from a Disney movie when she walked the red carpet of the 69th Annual Emmy Awards on Sept. 17. The 13-year-old actress was dressed in a stunning Calvin Klein by Appointment dress with a full tulle skirt. She was also styled by Thomas Carter Phillips, proving that you can never be too young to look absolutely flawless. The sparkling shoes were a nice touch, as it was hard to believe that this young woman was only 13 years old. If this red carpet look is what she’s wearing now, she’s bound to become a fashion icon in the many years to come.

If it looks as if that gown was practically made for Millie – well, it likely was. As it is, the young actress has served as a muse for Calvin Klein’s Raf Simons, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Millie is also about to take the fashion world by storm, as she signed a deal with IMG Models in Feb. 2017. Well, after facing the demonic Demogorgon as Eleven, taking on the modeling world should be a piece of cake (waffle?) for Millie.

She might just make history during the 2017 Emmy Awards. She’s nominated for Best Support Actress in a Drama, and could become the youngest actor to win the coveted award, according to Bustle. The current record holder is Roxana Zal, who was 14-years-old when she won in 1984 for her role in the “movie-of-the-week” Something About Amelia.

If there is anyone who could break the 33-year-streak, it’s Millie. However, she’s up against some strict competition, as she’s taking on Uzo Aduba (Orange Is The New Black) Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale) Chrissy Metz (This Is Us) and Thandie Newton (Westworld). Oomph. Good luck, Millie!

What did you think about Millie’s dress, HollywoodLifers? Do you think she deserves the title of Best Dressed?