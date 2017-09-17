Melissa McCarthy Rocks Metallic Maxi Dress At 2017 Emmys & Looks Like A Total Goddess

Melissa McCarthy opted for a metallic-printed gown at the 2017 Emmys, and she couldn’t have rocked the glam look better! There’s no question the actress knows how to BRING it on the red carpet.

Melissa McCarthy, 47, rocked the 2017 Emmy Awards red carpet on Sept. 17 in a dramatic floor-sweeping gown, and we love how she looked both sophisticated and totally glam all at the same time. The Emmy-winner’s dress was covered in leaf silhouettes that were filled in with metallic silver and gold fabrics. It proved to be the perfect way to subtlety yet effectively incorporate the ever-so-hot metallic trend into her Emmys look. Her dress also featured a deep v-neck and sexy slit. Click here to see pics of the cutest couples on the Emmys’ red carpet.

Melissa was especially radiant on the red carpet as her flawless complexion was gorgeously framed by her blonde-highlighted locks, and her neutral makeup with a slight smokey eye was super complimentary. But the actress’ accessories also wowed — we especially love how Melissa layered multiple gold necklaces to give her dress an edgy feel. She also carried a structured clutch and rocked gorgeous, dangly statement earrings. Talk about Hollywood style at its most effortless!

It’s no surprise Melissa pulled out all the stops tonight either, after all, she won the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series Emmy for her hilarious performance as Sean Spicer on Saturday Night Live. And her win was not exactly a surprise as fans couldn’t get enough of her spot-on impression. The funny-woman’s won only one other Emmy, which was back in 2011 for her role as Molly in the hit comedy show Mike & Molly. However, Melissa’s no stranger to the award show as she’s been nominated a total of six times!

