Kevin Hart’s ‘Sexually Suggestive’ Video Allegedly Shows Night Club PDA & More, Sources Say

After Kevin Hart apologized to his family over an alleged ‘sexual’ tape, the question is – what’s on this supposed video? Those who claim to have seen it say Kevin gets cozy with a woman before the action heats up.

What kind of video could make Kevin Hart go public and admit he had a “lapse of judgment?” The 38-year-old comedian posted an emotional apology to his wife and kids on Sept. 16, saying that he’s “not perfect and never claimed to be,” all while promising to “do better.” This sudden confession was reportedly made because Kevin is being extorted over an alleged sex tape, according to TMZ. Sources who claim to have seen the alleged video say that it contains several clips. The first appears to show Kevin and a currently unidentified woman getting cozy in a club, before cutting to a bed.

Now, this alleged tape doesn’t show anyone in bed, according to TMZ, but it supposedly recorded the sounds of what could be people having sex. Hmm. Keep in mind that Kevin is not seen in this alleged “sexually suggestive” second clip, reports TMZ. The third clip supposedly shows two people “milling around a room,” with one of the people looking “vaguely” like Kevin. A rep for Kevin told TMZ that “someone tried to set [him] up in a failed extortion attempt,” and they wouldn’t comment any further as it could “affect the investigation.”

While the police currently investigate into this alleged extortion, Internet detectives have made allegations that the woman might be Monique “Momo” Gonzalez, the woman who Kevin allegedly got close with while in Miami on July 18. Supposedly, Kevin spent more than 20 minutes hanging out with a “hot brunette” in a Lexus outside of his hotel. That woman was reportedly Momo, a Latina singer known for her songs like “Si Tu Boquita” and “Lost In You” (while recording a song with another Miami music star, Pitbull.)

Momo seemed too pour more fuel on the fire. On the same night of Kevin’s confession, she posted a mysterious message to her Instagram. “The truth always comes to light.” Huh. Initially, she blew off accusations that she and Kevin slept together as people “making something out of nothing.” Kevin also laughed off the allegations that he betrayed his pregnant wife, Eniko Parrish, 33. Well, he’s not laughing now.

