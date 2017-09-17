Kevin Hart Calls Cheating ‘Too Risky’ In Resurfaced Throwback Interview — ‘It’s Not Worth It At All’

Kevin Hart thinks cheating is ‘risky.’ Or at least he did a year ago. In a radio interview that resurfaced amid the married actor’s claim he is being extorted over a sex tape, Kevin talks about the dangers of infidelity!

In an ironic turn of events, a clip of Kevin Hart, 38, discussing the dangers of cheating in an interview from last year has resurfaced amid the comedic actor’s claim an extortionist is after him over an alleged sex tape starring Kevin that was filmed not too long ago. Oh, and that sex tape does not co-star his pregnant wife Eniko Parrish, 33. In an interview Kevin did with The Breakfast Club in January, 2016, the Get Hard actor said that cheating is a bad idea now. Not for the moral reasons you’d initially think of, but because it’s just “too risky.” Kevin says in the video that social media makes it impossible to know if you are safe while cheating now. Check out the clip below.

Today, Sept. 17, the day after Kevin released a preemptive apology video for his family amid the sex tape controversy — in which he does not deny he appears in some of the clips — TMZ published a picture of Kevin and a woman (possibly his alleged side chick Monique “Momo” Gonzalez) looking very cozy, as well as a description of the alleged sex tape and a clip of scrolling text alleged submitted by the extortionist. In the 4 minute and 47 second tape, you can reportedly hear audio of Kevin talking about his previous infidelity in various interviews. You then see a scene in which two people appear to be having sex, but you can’t see them. Then a man who allegedly looks like Kevin walks across the room, according to TMZ. Click here to see pics of stars who allegedly cheated.

The outlet also published a clip in which the extortionist allegedly explained their reasoning for releasing the tape. “The real reason Kevin Hart orchestrated the Texas Hurricane Relief Fund, this so-called good deed was done to get ahead as he knew this damaging footage was one click away from being exposed as the liar and cheater he is,” the text that scrolls across the screen in the video reads. “Kevin Hart was privy to me wanting to expose him as I have made countless attempts to expose this information to various blogs, in an attempt to also get paid.” TMZ‘s sources say that Kevin’s hurricane relief efforts had nothing to do with the alleged sex tape or extortion attempt. As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, the FBI is currently working on Kevin’s case and has a suspect.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of what Kevin said in his old interview? Do you think it revealed he may cheat again one day? Let us know below!