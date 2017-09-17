Julianne Hough Wows In Floral Off-The-Shoulder Gown At 2017 Emmy Awards

Flawless! Julianne Hough oozed sophistication at the 2017 Emmys on Sept. 17, while striking a pose in a floral off-the-shoulder gown. With her chic hairstyle and glowing makeup, she looked incredible!

Julianne Hough, 29, brought her A-game in the fashion department for her highly anticipated appearance at the 2017 Emmy Awards. The actress looked ethereal while strutting her stuff on the red carpet, donning a jaw-dropping gown designed by Marchesa. It featured a gorgeous off-the-shoulder design and floral embellishments on the bodice. She added several inches of height by opting for open-toe pumps by Aldo, which matched her glamorous ensemble perfectly. Julianne completed her sophisticated look with a chic ponytail and smokey makeup, giving her pout a light coral hue for the special occasion. Are you inspired by her insanely gorgeous style at the Emmys!?

Shortly before the award show started, Julianne took to social media to share some pics of herself getting ready. “Final touches for this beautiful #emmys2017 red carpet look! 💕🌸,” she wrote. The dancer even showed off the long black bow in her hair, which draped down her back. Julianne’s glam squad helped her achieve that glowing complexion and soft, dewy finish on her skin and fans are already losing their minds over how gorgeous she looks! Julianne certainly dressed to impress for the star-studded soirée, which is taking place at the iconic Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Kristin Cavallari, 30, also dropped jaws from the moment she arrived, clad in a light pink and silver dress by KaufmanFranco. The former reality star kept it simple by opting for romantic waves, matching stilettos and minimal accessories! Giuliana Rancic, 43, upped the bar in her princess-like black gown, looking like perfection as she posed for photos. The studs gave them some competition, especially Sterling K. Brown, 41, who sent hearts racing in his tailored suit! Many of your favorite A-list actors and actresses will be honored tonight, so the celebs brought the heat in their Sunday’s finest.

HollywoodLifers, do you love Julianne’s look? Tell us, below!