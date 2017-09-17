Congrats

John Lithgow Excites Emmy Awards With Supporting Actor In A Drama Win

John Lithgow
This is awesome! John Lithgow won big at the Emmy Awards, snagging the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series statue.

John Lithgow, 71, is a winner! The Crown actor took home the very first statue of the night, winning the Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series award at the 2017 Emmys. He won for his role in Netflix’s hit series, The Crown, in which he portrays President Winston Churchill. Of course the actor took the opportunity to make a subtle diss at the current president, Donald Trump, by mentioning that Churchill’s leadership in government is something we should all look up to. Believe it or not this is John’s SEVENTH Emmy Award win! He has two from his appearance on Amazing Stories in 1986, three from his starring role on the 90’s sitcom, Third Rock From The Sun, and one from his appearance on Dexter in 2010.

John was up against some serious competition in this category. Better Call Saul‘s Jonathan Banks, Stranger ThingsDavid Harbour, Homeland‘s Mandy Patinkin, Westworld‘s Jeffrey Wright, House of CardsMichael Kelly, and This Is UsRon Cephas Jones were all up for the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series statue. All of the actors did, in fact, put on outstanding performances in their respective series, but in the end there could only be one winner. Before the show, John tweeted that he was “ready to win or lose” and even joked that he had “lots more experience with the latter” — despite his previous six Emmy wins!

