Jane Fonda was pretty in pink at the 2017 Emmy Awards on Sept. 17. The 79-year-old actress is nominated for best actress for ‘Grace & Frankie’ and clearly she brought her A-game with this bubblegum-hued gown!

Jane Fonda may be pushing 80, but she didn’t look at day over 20 when she arrived on the red carpet at the 2017 Emmy Awards on Sept. 17. The 79-year-old Grace & Frankie star is a total legend in Hollywood. But she never ceases to amaze us with her ability to look just as young and vibrant as the new kids on the block! This year she wore a striking bubblegum pink dress to the award show at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles that made her absolutely glow! But that wasn’t all. Oh know, the long gown, with a matching belt that emphasized her tiny waist, was just the beginning of her amazing look!

The stunning icon wore her grayish blonde hair in a long ponytail that she pulled forward across her shoulder. She bangs framed her face perfectly with a stunning fringe. And of course let’s not forget the subtle, but youthful, pink makeup she rocked. How is it possible she can look this good? Clearly she’s been drinking from the fountain of youth! Check out some of the worst-dressed stars on the carpet here!

The style icon was also entrusted with an obscenely expensive set of jewelry. But when Jane asks you for some ice you fork it over, right? The star, who is nominated for best actress in a drama series at this year’s award show, rocked 110 carats of emeralds and nearly 100 carats of diamonds from Gismondi 1754. The 3-piece set of earrings and a necklace took over 600 hours and 10 artisans to create and was completed in Genoa just days before the big night! Whoa! Click here to watch this year’s Emmys live stream.

